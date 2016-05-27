Skip to main content
Can investments in social protection contribute to subjective well-being?

A cross-country analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz3k7pqc5j-en
Authors
Alexandre Kolev, Caroline Tassot
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kolev, A. and C. Tassot (2016), “Can investments in social protection contribute to subjective well-being?: A cross-country analysis”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 332, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz3k7pqc5j-en.
