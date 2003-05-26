Skip to main content
Burn-up Credit Criticality Benchmark

Phase IV-B: Results and Analysis of MOX Fuel Depletion Calculations
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103504-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2003), Burn-up Credit Criticality Benchmark: Phase IV-B: Results and Analysis of MOX Fuel Depletion Calculations, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103504-en.
