Burn-up Credit Criticality Benchmark

Phase IV-A: Reactivity Prediction Calculations for Infinite Arrays of PWR MOX Fuel Pin Cells
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103498-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2003), Burn-up Credit Criticality Benchmark: Phase IV-A: Reactivity Prediction Calculations for Infinite Arrays of PWR MOX Fuel Pin Cells, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103498-en.
