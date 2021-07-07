Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Bringing Household Services Out of the Shadows

Formalising Non-Care Work in and Around the House
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fbea8f6e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Gender Equality at Work
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Bringing Household Services Out of the Shadows: Formalising Non-Care Work in and Around the House, Gender Equality at Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fbea8f6e-en.
Go to top