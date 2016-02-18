Boosting Job Creation in Skive, Denmark

Unemployment and quality job creation remain pressing concerns for many localities and regions across the OECD. Municipalities, districts, provinces and regions have it within their power to speed up change and seize new economic opportunities. With the right strategies and implementation plans, the fortunes of local businesses, jobs and people can be significantly changed for the better. This report examines workforce and skills development issues Skive Municipality, Denmark. It highlights the unique employment challenges faced by the community and policy actions that have been taken to attract investment and human capital into the region. The report outlines a set of recommendations to improve policies and programmes that support job creation, employment, and productivity.