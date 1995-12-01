Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Biotechnology and Sustainable Crop Production in Zimbabwe

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/670011267063
Authors
John J. Woodend
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Woodend, J. (1995), “Biotechnology and Sustainable Crop Production in Zimbabwe”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 109, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/670011267063.
Go to top