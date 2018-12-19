This report synthesises key findings on biodiversity and ecosystem services from the Environmental Performance Reviews completed for Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru between 2013 and 2017. The report aims to provide a sense of the common challenges facing these Latin American countries, the strategies being used to tackle them, the gaps that remain and how these can be addressed. Focusing on Latin America is particularly pertinent given the great wealth of biodiversity in the region and the growing pressures on its conservation and sustainable use.
Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Use in Latin America
Evidence from Environmental Performance Reviews
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
