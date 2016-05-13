Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Big Data Measures of Well-Being

Evidence From a Google Well-Being Index in the United States
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz9hpg0rd1-en
Authors
Yann Algan, Elizabeth Beasley, Florian Guyot, Kazuhito Higa, Fabrice Murtin, Claudia Senik
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Algan, Y. et al. (2016), “Big Data Measures of Well-Being: Evidence From a Google Well-Being Index in the United States”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2016/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz9hpg0rd1-en.
Go to top