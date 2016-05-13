Big Data Measures of Well-Being

We build an indicator of individual subjective well-being in the United States based on Google Trends. The indicator is a combination of keyword groups that are endogenously identified to fit with the weekly time-series of subjective well-being measures disseminated by Gallup Analytics. We find that keywords associated with job search, financial security, family life and leisure are the strongest predictors of the variations in subjective well-being. The model successfully predicts the out-of-sample evolution of most subjective well-being measures at a one-year horizon.