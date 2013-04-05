Skip to main content
Beyond Industrial Policy

Emerging Issues and New Trends
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4869clw0xp-en
Ken Warwick
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Warwick, K. (2013), “Beyond Industrial Policy: Emerging Issues and New Trends”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4869clw0xp-en.
