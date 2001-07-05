Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Best Practices in Local Development

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193369-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Best Practices in Local Development, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193369-en.
Go to top