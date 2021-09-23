Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Behavioural economics and the COVID-induced education crisis

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eba2b867-en
Authors
Nicholas Biddle
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Biddle, N. (2021), “Behavioural economics and the COVID-induced education crisis”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 254, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eba2b867-en.
Go to top