Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

BBVA big data on online credit card transactions

The patterns of domestic and cross-border e-commerce
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8c408f92-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “BBVA big data on online credit card transactions: The patterns of domestic and cross-border e-commerce”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 278, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8c408f92-en.
Go to top