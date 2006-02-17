Balancing Health Care Quality and Cost Containment

In recent years, a series of wide-ranging reforms designed to make greater use of market mechanisms has succeeded in eliminating shortages, raising efficiency and improving citizen satisfaction. Nevertheless, spending accelerated after the reforms, and per capita spending on health is now one of the highest in the OECD. Centralisation of hospital ownership may have increased political influence, encouraging spending that cannot be justified on cost-benefit grounds. Co-payments by patients are modest, and the background of swelling oil wealth may have sapped willingness to control costs. Diagnosis related group (DRG) procedures are arguably too well-remunerated in some areas, leading to supply-driven interventions, while their absence in others (e.g. psychiatry) may have resulted in sub-optimal supply. Generalist doctors have a gatekeeper role, but are said to over-refer patients to hospitals. Although cost controlling mechanisms exist in Norway, they are too often sidestepped by pressure by citizens on politicians to approve new drugs and treatments. Thus, future health reforms in Norway should concentrate on value for money. This paper relates to the 2005 OECD Economic Survey of Norway (www.oecd.org/eco/survey/norway).