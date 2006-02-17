Skip to main content
Balancing Health Care Quality and Cost Containment

The Case of Norway
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/557213833552
Authors
Alexandra Bibbee, Flavio Padrini
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bibbee, A. and F. Padrini (2006), “Balancing Health Care Quality and Cost Containment: The Case of Norway”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 481, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/557213833552.
