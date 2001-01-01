Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

B2B E-Commerce in Publishing, Retail Distribution and Pharmaceuticals Distribution in France

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/234188484700
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), “B2B E-Commerce in Publishing, Retail Distribution and Pharmaceuticals Distribution in France”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234188484700.
Go to top