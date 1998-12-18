The objective of this report is to make recommendations regarding the most important S&T statistical information required by the DSTI to enable it to include Belgian indicators more frequently in its official reports and publications. The suggested priority areas are defined with respect to OECD’s most important S&T statistics and indicators, recent progress in Belgian institutions and OECD future prospects in terms of new indicators. The main recommendations are: i) the methodological framework implemented to compute the ANBERD database provides strong foundations that would allow for the construction of other basic S&T statistics and analytical indicators; ii) Belgium should join the group of core countries for which a feasibility study on the mobility of human resources is to be launched; iii) the R&D survey sampling procedure could be improved by implementing it in the light of the CIS questionnaires and extended to comprehend complementary information related to new ...
Assessment of the Belgian S&T Statistical System and Priorities for Development Work
An OECD Perspective
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
