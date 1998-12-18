Skip to main content
Assessment of the Belgian S&T Statistical System and Priorities for Development Work

An OECD Perspective
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/213888760181
Authors
Bruno van Pottelsberghe de la Potterie
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

van Pottelsberghe de la Potterie, B. (1998), “Assessment of the Belgian S&T Statistical System and Priorities for Development Work: An OECD Perspective”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1998/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/213888760181.
