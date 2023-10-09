The Philippines has developed their merger control regime quickly and effectively since the Competition Authority was created in 2016, thus establishing a reputed merger control system. This report assesses those important developments and makes policy recommendations to further strengthen the Philippines’ merger control regime based on principles of transparency, integrity and procedural fairness. This, in turn, can help promote and protect competition in the economy, which increases productivity and overall economic performance.
Assessment of merger control in the Philippines
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
16 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023