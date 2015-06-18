Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing government initiatives on public sector information

A review of the OECD Council Recommendation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04dr9l47j-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “Assessing government initiatives on public sector information: A review of the OECD Council Recommendation”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 248, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04dr9l47j-en.
Go to top