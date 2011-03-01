Skip to main content
Ascendance by Descendants?

On Intergenerational Education Mobility in Latin America
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kggdtfpvhr7-en
Authors
Christian Daude
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Daude, C. (2011), “Ascendance by Descendants?: On Intergenerational Education Mobility in Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 297, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kggdtfpvhr7-en.
