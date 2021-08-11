Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data in Finance

The report can help policy makers to assess the implications of these new technologies and to identify the benefits and risks related to their use. It suggests policy responses that that are intended to support AI innovation in finance while ensuring that its use is consistent with promoting financial stability, market integrity and competition, while protecting financial consumers. Emerging risks from the deployment of AI techniques need to be identified and mitigated to support and promote the use of responsible AI. Existing regulatory and supervisory requirements may need to be clarified and sometimes adjusted, as appropriate, to address some of the perceived incompatibilities of existing arrangements with AI applications.