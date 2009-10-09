Skip to main content
Are Workers' Remittances Relevant for Credit Rating Agencies?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220574013385
Authors
Rolando Avendaño, Norbert Gaillard, Sebastián Nieto Parra
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Avendaño, R., N. Gaillard and S. Nieto Parra (2009), “Are Workers' Remittances Relevant for Credit Rating Agencies?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 282, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220574013385.
