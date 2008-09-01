Are the financial markets politically correct? In other words, do they have preferences when it comes to political regimes or partisans? This issue has often been explored with regard to foreign direct investment (FDI) or public development aid, but rarely in relation to portfolio flows in emerging countries.
Are the Financial Markets Politically Correct?
