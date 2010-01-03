Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Are Sovereign Wealth Funds' Investments Politically Biased?

A Comparison with Mutual Funds
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218475437211
Authors
Rolando Avendaño, Javier Santiso
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Avendaño, R. and J. Santiso (2010), “Are Sovereign Wealth Funds' Investments Politically Biased?: A Comparison with Mutual Funds”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 283, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218475437211.
Go to top