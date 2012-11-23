The paper reviews some national initiatives related to measuring the stock of human capital, indentifies some challenges to be addressed to improve the quality of existing monetary measures of human capital, and suggests developing experimental satellite accounts for education to better understand how human capital is produced and the linkages between education and its non-monetary outcomes.
Approaches to Measuring the Stock of Human Capital
A Review of Country Practices
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper12 September 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 April 2024
-
2 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024
-
1 March 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
-
Policy paper17 October 2023