Approaches to market openness in the digital age

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/818a7498-en
Authors
Francesca Casalini, Javier López González, Evdokia Moïsé
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Casalini, F., J. López González and E. Moïsé (2019), “Approaches to market openness in the digital age”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 219, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/818a7498-en.
