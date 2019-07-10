Antimicrobial use, resistance and economic benefits and costs to livestock producers in Brazil

Brazil is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of meat and animal products. This report compiles information and data on antimicrobial use and antimicrobial resistance in food-producing animals in Brazil. Antimicrobials are used in food producing animals, mainly as a growth promoter. While the use of antibiotics is estimated to be falling, there is concern amongst livestock producers as to the possible rise in production costs resulting from the withdrawal of these antibiotics, and they are currently exploring alternative interventions and their likely economic impact on their incomes. Recent regulatory and policy changes, including the implementation of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in Agriculture, are aimed at limiting the use of antibiotics in livestock production and containing the rise in antimicrobial resistance.