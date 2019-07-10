Skip to main content
Antimicrobial use, resistance and economic benefits and costs to livestock producers in Brazil

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/27137b1e-en
Authors
Marisa Cardoso
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cardoso, M. (2019), “Antimicrobial use, resistance and economic benefits and costs to livestock producers in Brazil”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 135, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/27137b1e-en.
