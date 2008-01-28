Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Analysis of Subsidies for Services

The Case of Export Subsidies
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244346861402
Authors
Massimo Geloso Grosso
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Geloso Grosso, M. (2008), “Analysis of Subsidies for Services: The Case of Export Subsidies”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 66, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244346861402.
Go to top