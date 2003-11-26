An Overview of Biotechnology Statistics in Selected Countries

This report provides an update of the current state of the biotechnology industry based on primarily official statistical sources. As biotechnology becomes increasingly viewed as a strategic sector, the need for reliable biotechnology statistics from which informed policy decisions can be made grows. This report addresses that need by compiling statistics on biotechnology both on a country-by-country basis and to a limited degree across countries. Also included is a brief overview of some of the important biotechnology policies where the information is publicly available.

This work has benefited from the OECD working with member countries and observer countries to develop methodological tools for measuring biotechnology. While some of this work is provisional, will change as experience in the field is gained and should not be viewed as the definitive reference, the data contained in this report represents a significant step forward from only a few years ago when only a few OECD ...