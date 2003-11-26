Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An Overview of Biotechnology Statistics in Selected Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/182801088828
Authors
Andrew Devlin
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Devlin, A. (2003), “An Overview of Biotechnology Statistics in Selected Countries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2003/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/182801088828.
Go to top