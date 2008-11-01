Skip to main content
Aid Volatility and Macro Risks in Low-Income Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/227667286811
Eduardo Borensztein, Julia Cagé, Daniel Cohen, Cécile Valadier
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Borensztein, E. et al. (2008), “Aid Volatility and Macro Risks in Low-Income Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 273, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227667286811.
