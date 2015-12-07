Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Aid for trade 10 years on: Keeping it effective

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqc6q4xxr5-en
Authors
Frans Lammersen, Michael Roberts
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lammersen, F. and M. Roberts (2015), “Aid for trade 10 years on: Keeping it effective”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqc6q4xxr5-en.
Go to top