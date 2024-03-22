Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Agricultural Productivity and Economic Policies

Concepts and Measurements
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/257184001567
Authors
Yair Mundlak
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mundlak, Y. (1992), “Agricultural Productivity and Economic Policies: Concepts and Measurements”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 75, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/257184001567.
Go to top