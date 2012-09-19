This report on agricultural policies covers OECD member countries (including the new members who joined during 2010 – Chile, Estonia, Israel and Slovenia). This edition shows that after an increase in 2009, producer support in OECD area declined in 2010 and remained rather stable in 2011. In the longer term perspective the OECD estimates of support confirm the downward trend in support to farmers. This report is a unique source of up-to-date estimates of support to agriculture in the OECD area and is complemented by individual chapters on agricultural policy developments in OECD countries.
Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2012
OECD Countries
Report
Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation
Abstract
