Ageing and Skills

A Review and Analysis of Skill Gain and Skill Loss Over the Lifespan and Over Time
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9csvw87ckh-en
Authors
Richard Desjardins, Arne Jonas Warnke
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Desjardins, R. and A. Warnke (2012), “Ageing and Skills: A Review and Analysis of Skill Gain and Skill Loss Over the Lifespan and Over Time”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9csvw87ckh-en.
