Advanced Reactors with Innovative Fuels

Workshop Proceedings, Villigen, Switzerland 21-23 October 1998
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173866-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (1999), Advanced Reactors with Innovative Fuels: Workshop Proceedings, Villigen, Switzerland 21-23 October 1998, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173866-en.
