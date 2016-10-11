Skip to main content
Advance Warning Indicators of Past Severe GDP per Capita Recessions in Turkey

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7swq4wf-en
Authors
Oliver Röhn
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Röhn, O. (2016), “Advance Warning Indicators of Past Severe GDP per Capita Recessions in Turkey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1334, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7swq4wf-en.
