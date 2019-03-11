Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adult Learning in Italy

What Role for Training Funds ?
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264311978-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Getting Skills Right
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Adult Learning in Italy: What Role for Training Funds ?, Getting Skills Right, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264311978-en.
Go to top