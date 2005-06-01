Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Adaptive Capacity and Inclusive Development

Results of the OECD Development Centre 2003-2004 Programme of Work
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/020013525616
Authors
Ulrich Hiemenz
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Hiemenz, U. (2005), “Adaptive Capacity and Inclusive Development: Results of the OECD Development Centre 2003-2004 Programme of Work”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/020013525616.
Go to top