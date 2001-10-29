Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Activity of the Conference: Resolutions of the Council of Ministers of Transport and Reports Approved in 1982

Volume I. Twenty-Ninth Annual Report (1982)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ecmt_conf-1982-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
Activities of the Conference: Resolutions of the Council of Ministers of Transport and Reports Approved

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1983), Activity of the Conference: Resolutions of the Council of Ministers of Transport and Reports Approved in 1982: Volume I. Twenty-Ninth Annual Report (1982), No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ecmt_conf-1982-en.
Go to top