Academic resilience

What schools and countries do to help disadvantaged students succeed in PISA
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e22490ac-en
Authors
Tommaso Agasisti, Francesco Avvisati, Francesca Borgonovi, Sergio Longobardi
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Agasisti, T. et al. (2018), “Academic resilience: What schools and countries do to help disadvantaged students succeed in PISA”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 167, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e22490ac-en.
