A tool to capture learning experiences during COVID-19

The PISA Global Crises Questionnaire Module
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9988df4e-en
Authors
Jonas Bertling, Nathaniel Rojas, Jan Alegre, Katie Faherty
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bertling, J. et al. (2020), “A tool to capture learning experiences during COVID-19: The PISA Global Crises Questionnaire Module”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 232, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9988df4e-en.
