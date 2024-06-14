Skip to main content
A Survey of Studies of the Costs of Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/266327840518
Peter Hoeller, Andrew Dean, Jon Nicolaisen
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Hoeller, P., A. Dean and J. Nicolaisen (1990), “A Survey of Studies of the Costs of Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 89, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/266327840518.
