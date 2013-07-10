Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Skills beyond School Review of the United States

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264202153-en
Authors
Małgorzata Kuczera, Simon Field
Tags
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kuczera, M. and S. Field (2013), A Skills beyond School Review of the United States, OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264202153-en.
Go to top