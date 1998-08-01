Skip to main content
A Simulation Model of Global Pension Investment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/064457031713
Authors
Landis MacKellar, Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

MacKellar, L. and H. Reisen (1998), “A Simulation Model of Global Pension Investment”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 137, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/064457031713.
