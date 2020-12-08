Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A set of matrices to map the location of profit and economic activity of multinational enterprises

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4ec98acc-en
Authors
Sébastien Turban, Stéphane Sorbe, Valentine Millot, Åsa Johansson
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Turban, S. et al. (2020), “A set of matrices to map the location of profit and economic activity of multinational enterprises”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4ec98acc-en.
Go to top