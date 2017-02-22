The development of the visitor economy faces challenges not only from global economic conditions, reduced budgets, fluctuating exchange rates, but also deeper underlying economic and technological shifts which create further market turbulence. In response, new models for linking tourism policy, tourism marketing and product development, including digital strategies are being explored in a number of countries. The report examines some of the current challenges and opportunities for public authorities responsible for the marketing and promotion of tourism, including evolving funding sources, partnership opportunities, promotion strategies, and governance arrangements. The report benefitted from significant contributions from 16 countries: Australia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Country case studies provide examples of policy and business initiatives to address current and emerging challenges.
A review of the policy framework for tourism marketing and promotion
Policy paper
OECD Tourism Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 December 2021
-
Policy paper7 September 2021
-
3 June 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
18 November 2020
-
5 March 2020
-
3 May 2019
Related publications
-
12 April 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
-
Working paper28 November 2023
-
22 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
6 July 2023
-
6 July 2023