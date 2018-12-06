Skip to main content
A review of the empirical literature combining economic and environmental performance data at the micro-level

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/45d269b2-en
Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Tobias Kruse
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Dechezleprêtre, A. and T. Kruse (2018), “A review of the empirical literature combining economic and environmental performance data at the micro-level”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1514, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/45d269b2-en.
