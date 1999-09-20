A Review of Market Openness and Trade in Telecommunications

The aim of this paper is twofold. First, to begin a policy and regulatory evaluation of developments in telecommunication market openness following the liberalisation in 1998 in the context of the WTO agreement and the liberalisation in the European Union. Second, it is aimed at stimulating reflection on the issues that may need to be examined to enhance market liberalisation and market openness. Although a full assessment of recent market opening may be too premature, there are nevertheless indications of areas where further consideration and action may be required. In addition market developments are raising a number of issues which are likely to become relevant in the event that there are further discussions on market opening in the context of any future WTO service negotiations. As a paper aimed at beginning discussion and reflection, a number of questions are raised which could be used by delegations to provide their own assessment of issues and future problem areas which need consideration.