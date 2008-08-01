Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

A Paris Declaration for International NGOs?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/238458012147
Authors
Dirk-Jan Koch
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Koch, D. (2008), “A Paris Declaration for International NGOs?”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/238458012147.
Go to top