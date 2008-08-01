International NGOs want official donors to co-ordinate and harmonise their activities and to become more accountable to recipients. International NGOs are donors in their own right, and their own adherence to aid effectiveness principles leaves much to be desired. International NGOs need a Paris-like Declaration on Aid Effectiveness.
A Paris Declaration for International NGOs?
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
