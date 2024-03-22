Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Detailed Input-Output Table for Morocco, 1990

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/663051037026
Authors
Maurizio Bussolo, David Roland-Holst
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bussolo, M. and D. Roland-Holst (1993), “A Detailed Input-Output Table for Morocco, 1990”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 90, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/663051037026.
Go to top