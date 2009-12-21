Skip to main content
21st Century Skills and Competences for New Millennium Learners in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218525261154
Authors
Katerina Ananiadou, Magdalean Claro
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Ananiadou, K. and M. Claro (2009), “21st Century Skills and Competences for New Millennium Learners in OECD Countries”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218525261154.
