How the need to mitigate climate change will affect careers and what to do about it

Students around the world who have recently finished their secondary education are about to face a new phase of their lives. Those planning to continue their studies, whether in a university setting or through a vocational education and training course, are making choices that will impact their future career prospects.

 

Many factors influence people’s plans for training and education: a passion for a specific subject or an activity; employment opportunities; and location, to name a few. With efforts to mitigate climate change affecting economies and increasing the demand for green occupations, a key question is whether climate change and climate change mitigation policies should become a deciding factor for educational choices.

