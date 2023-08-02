How the need to mitigate climate change will affect careers and what to do about it

The recent OECD paper “The effects of the EU Fit for 55 package on labour markets and the demand for skills” shows that ambitious EU climate change mitigation policies aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 will greatly affect labour markets and the demand for skills. The paper calls for effective career guidance to help young people navigate employment opportunities aligned with climate objectives. Further, appropriate education and opportunities are needed for workers who are already employed or who are in the job market; this will also require retraining programmes to properly upskill and reskill workers to better align with labour market needs.

The paper is a first of its kind: it combines a modelling analysis on sectoral employment based on the OECD’s ENV-Linkages model with an empirical analysis of the demand for skills, based on matching labour market changes with information on skill demands from positions advertised online provided by Lightcast.

Employment is projected to be reoriented towards low-emission sectors, such as services and renewable energy, away from other energy-intensive sectors. Job losses are limited by the fact that the most affected sectors (see dots in Figure 1), such as fossil-powered electricity production, are also sectors with a low share of employment (see bars in Figure 1). Overall, total employment is projected to increase by 1.3% by 2030 in the Fit for 55 scenario, compared to 2019. This increase is lower than in the Baseline scenario (e.g. a scenario that reflects current policies and existing trends but not the Fit for 55 implementation). Employment in the Fit for 55 scenario is projected to decrease by 3% for blue collar and farm workers (2% in the Baseline) and increase by 4‑5% for other occupations (5-6% in the Baseline).